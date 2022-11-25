Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Severe COVID-19 cases on rise in Brazil

25 November 2022, 12:46
BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The weekly Infogripe bulletin - released by Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) - reveals an increase in cases of COVID-19 in severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) registries. The situation is observed in all regions of the country. In 15 of the 27 Brazilian states, there is a tendency for an increase in cases in the long term, Agencia Brasil reports.

SARS is a respiratory complication that demands hospitalization and is often associated with the worsening of a viral infection. The patient may present respiratory discomfort and a drop in the oxygen saturation level, among other symptoms.

Updated data show that, in the last four epidemiological weeks, COVID -19 was related to 61.8 percent of the SARS cases with positive results for some viral infections. Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) accounted for 16.3 percent, and influenza A for 6.2 percent. However, when looking only at SARS cases that progressed to death, 93.3 percent were associated with COVID-19.

Face masks

A total number of 267,226 SARS cases have already been reported in the country in 2022. Fiocruz researchers recommend resuming the use of appropriate masks in situations of higher exposure, such as in public transport, enclosed or poorly ventilated places, crowds, and in health facilities. According to them, up-to-date vaccination is essential to reduce the risk of aggravating COVID-19.


Photo: Agencia Brasil
