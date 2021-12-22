Go to the main site
    Severe COVID-19 cases decreasing in Atyrau region

    22 December 2021, 07:40

    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of patients with severe coronavirus is reducing in Atyrau. As of now there are 12 patients in critical condition in the region, Kazinform reports.

    As of today, 70 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in the region, the healthcare department reports. 10.3% of COVID-19 beds are occupied. 12 patients are in the intensive care units, 2 of them are on life support. 22.4% out of 58 ICU beds are occupied.

    As earlier reported, the number of daily COVID-19 cases is also decreasing.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Atyrau region Coronavirus COVID-19
