Severe COVID-19 cases decreasing in Atyrau region

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
22 December 2021, 07:40
ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The number of patients with severe coronavirus is reducing in Atyrau. As of now there are 12 patients in critical condition in the region, Kazinform reports.

The number of patients with severe coronavirus is reducing in Atyrau.

As of today, 70 patients are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals in the region, the healthcare department reports. 10.3% of COVID-19 beds are occupied. 12 patients are in the intensive care units, 2 of them are on life support. 22.4% out of 58 ICU beds are occupied.

As earlier reported, the number of daily COVID-19 cases is also decreasing.


