Severe coronavirus cases halved in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 52 coronavirus patients in Atyrau region are in critical condition, 6 of them are on life support, Kazinform reports.

As of today, there are 574 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, the healthcare department informs. 19% out of 3,012 of beds are occupied.

52 are taken to the intensive care units that is twice less than during the peak of coronavirus outbreak. 6 patients are on life support. 42.2% out of 123 beds are occupied.

As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases in Atyrau region decreased fivefold.



