Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Coronavirus

Severe coronavirus cases halved in Atyrau

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
17 September 2021, 07:42
Severe coronavirus cases halved in Atyrau

ATYRAU. KAZINFORM 52 coronavirus patients in Atyrau region are in critical condition, 6 of them are on life support, Kazinform reports.

As of today, there are 574 people are staying in the COVID-19 hospitals, the healthcare department informs. 19% out of 3,012 of beds are occupied.

52 are taken to the intensive care units that is twice less than during the peak of coronavirus outbreak. 6 patients are on life support. 42.2% out of 123 beds are occupied.

As earlier reported, the number of coronavirus cases in Atyrau region decreased fivefold.


Atyrau region   Coronavirus   COVID-19   Healthcare  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakh Senate Speaker holds talks with Iranian ambassador
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakhstan’s Kurmangaliyev wins bronze at WTT Youth Contender in Sweden
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA