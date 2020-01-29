Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Severe cold to grip Kazakhstan in the next few days

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 January 2020, 14:03
Severe cold to grip Kazakhstan in the next few days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Severe frosts are expected to grip Kazakhstan on January 30 - February 1 with air temperature predicted to dip as low as to minus 35 degrees Celsius, Kazhydromet reports.

Over the next three days to come air temperature is expected to fall to -25…-30 degrees Celsius, locally -35 degrees Celsius in the nighttime in the northern, central and eastern parts of Kazakhstan. Weather forecasts suggest mercury could drop to -5…-10degress Celsius, locally -13…-22 degrees Celsius in the country’s south and southeast. Warm atmospheric fronts will bring rain, wet snow and rapid increase in air temperature to the western regions of Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty