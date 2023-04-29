Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome cases grow in Brazil

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2023, 16:53
Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome cases grow in Brazil Photo: Agencia Brasil

BRASILIA. KAZINFORM - The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) reported a rise in severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) cases across 19 out of 27 Brazilian states in the long term (last 6 weeks until April 15), Agencia Brasil reports.

The analysis by age group indicates that the respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) is the main contributor to the surge in cases among children, whereas Sars-CoV-2 (COVID-19) continues to be predominant among adults.

Fiocruz points out the significance of other incidents resulting from influenza A and B viruses and notes that the data from its Infogripe bulletin emphasizes the need for greater population participation in vaccination against both COVID-19 and the flu.

After analyzing the epidemiological data of the past four weeks, the predominant respiratory viruses were identified as follows: SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 (68.6%), influenza A (12.6%), respiratory syncytial virus (10.9%), and influenza B (7.9%). Of the fatalities recorded during this period, 75 percent were attributed to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19).

Fatalities/year

According to Fiocruz, there were 2,678 recorded deaths due to SARS cases in 2023, out of which 1,572 (58.7%) were confirmed with positive laboratory results for respiratory viruses. Among the positive results, 85.6 percent were attributed to SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19), 4.5 percent to RSV, 4.3% to influenza A, and 2.9 percent to influenza B.


