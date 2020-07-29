Go to the main site
    Several sports facilities to be commissioned in Turkestan

    29 July 2020, 11:47

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Turkestan, Umirzak Shukeyev, has inspected the progress of several sports facilities construction, Kazinform reports with the reference to the regional Akimat.

    In order to develop the sports infrastructure in Turkestan, a number of new and modern buildings are being built. The head of the region visited the construction sites of new sports facilities under construction. A football stadium with 7,000 seats is being built in accordance with UEFA international standards. The sports complex with two sports halls, a football field with natural turf and administrative premises will be put into operation this year.

    In addition, the region is building a sports complex with a swimming pool.


    Alzhanova Raushan

