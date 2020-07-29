Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Turkestan region

Several sports facilities to be commissioned in Turkestan

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
29 July 2020, 11:47
Several sports facilities to be commissioned in Turkestan

TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM - Head of Turkestan, Umirzak Shukeyev, has inspected the progress of several sports facilities construction, Kazinform reports with the reference to the regional Akimat.

In order to develop the sports infrastructure in Turkestan, a number of new and modern buildings are being built. The head of the region visited the construction sites of new sports facilities under construction. A football stadium with 7,000 seats is being built in accordance with UEFA international standards. The sports complex with two sports halls, a football field with natural turf and administrative premises will be put into operation this year.

In addition, the region is building a sports complex with a swimming pool.

photo

photo

photo

photo


Sport   Turkestan region  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year