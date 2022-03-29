Go to the main site
    Several rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

    29 March 2022, 22:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

    The north of Karaganda region is to see ground blizzard and ice-slick. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the north is predicted. Karaganda city is to brace for ground blizzard on March 30. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps. Zhezkazgan city is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind.

    Kyzylorda region is to brace for southeasterly wind in the north and center reaching 15-20mps.

    Dust storm is to batter the west and center of Mangistau region. Southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is forecast for the west and center. Aktau city is to expect dust tides as well as southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

    The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect fog and ice-slick in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward is to reach 15-20mps in the north, south, and east gusting up to 23-28mps in the nighttime and morning. Taldykorgan city is to expect northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps at night.

    The north of Aktobe region is to brace for ice-slick at night. Southwesterly wind is predicted to blow 15-20mps at night and gust up to 15-20mps in the northeast at daytime. Aktobe city is to expect southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

    Atyrau region is to brace for dust tides in the east and center. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps in the east and center, in the greater part of the region at night and to gust 15-20mps at daytime. Atyrau city is to expect southwesterly wind gusting 15-20mps.


    Adlet Seilkhanov

