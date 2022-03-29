Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Several rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
29 March 2022, 22:20
Several rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

The north of Karaganda region is to see ground blizzard and ice-slick. Southwesterly wind at 15-20mps with gusts of up to 23-28mps in the north is predicted. Karaganda city is to brace for ground blizzard on March 30. Southwesterly wind is to blow 15-20mps. Zhezkazgan city is to expect 15-20mps southwesterly wind.

Kyzylorda region is to brace for southeasterly wind in the north and center reaching 15-20mps.

Dust storm is to batter the west and center of Mangistau region. Southeasterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is forecast for the west and center. Aktau city is to expect dust tides as well as southeasterly wind gusting up to 15-20mps.

The mountainous and sub-mountainous areas of Almaty region are to expect fog and ice-slick in the nighttime and morning. Northwesterly wind turning northeastward is to reach 15-20mps in the north, south, and east gusting up to 23-28mps in the nighttime and morning. Taldykorgan city is to expect northwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps at night.

The north of Aktobe region is to brace for ice-slick at night. Southwesterly wind is predicted to blow 15-20mps at night and gust up to 15-20mps in the northeast at daytime. Aktobe city is to expect southwesterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

Atyrau region is to brace for dust tides in the east and center. Southwesterly wind is to reach 15-20mps, gusting up to 23-28mps in the east and center, in the greater part of the region at night and to gust 15-20mps at daytime. Atyrau city is to expect southwesterly wind gusting 15-20mps.


Weather in Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year