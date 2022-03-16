Several rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Storm alert was issued for several regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the National Met Office Kazhydromet.

Ground blizzard is to batter the south and center of Aktobe region, Easterly, northeasterly wind blowing 15-20mps in the north, east, and center of the region is predicted. Aktobe city is to see easterly, northeasterly wind gusting up to 16mps at night.

West Kazakhstan region is to brace for ice-slick in the south and fog in the southwest. Ground blizzard is forecast for the north and east of the region at daytime. Northeasterly, easterly wind is to gust up to 15-20mps in the north and northeast at daytime. The city of Uralsk is to brace for ground blizzard. Northeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps is predicted during the day.

The west, south, and east of Karaganda region are to brace for northeasterly, easterly wind with gusts of up to 15-20mps. Zhezkazgan city is to see northeasterly, easterly wind is predicted to gust up to 18mps during the day.

The greater part of Kyzylorda region is to brace for precipitation. The region's center and north are to expect ice-slick. 15-20mps northeasterly, northerly wind is forecast in the center and north. Kyzylorda city is to see northeasterly, northerly wind at 9-14mps with gusts of up to 15-20mps.

Heavy precipitation is forecast for the south, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas of Turkestan region in the morning and afternoon. Thunderstorm and fog are predicted in the region's mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Southeasterly wind at 15-20mps turning northwestward is in store for the west, north, mountainous, and sub-mountainous areas. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward with gusts of up to 15-20mps is forecast for Turkestan city.

Shymkent city is to expect heavy precipitation as rain and snow and thunderstorm at times at daytime and night. Southeasterly wind turning northwestward is to gust up to 15-20mps.