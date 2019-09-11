Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Turkestan region

    Several people injured in explosion in Turkestan

    11 September 2019, 07:55

    TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Several people were injured as a result of an explosion at the Royal Grand Hotel in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Chief of the Emergencies Department Nurgali Zhunussov says a three-ton gas tank truck exploded near the hotel.

    The message about the fire at the hotel located on Bekzat Sattarkhanov Street was received at 06:05pm yesterday. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found out that the right side of the hotel was on fire. A gas tank truck caught fire and then exploded at the gas filling station near the hotel. 75 firefighters and 17 units of vehicles were involved in fire liquidation. No victims were reported.

    Several people were taken to a hospital with skin burns.

    The fire was localised at 08:00pm and extinguished at 08:15pm.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Incidents Turkestan region
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    New 1st Vice Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry named
    Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
    Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
    Popular
    1 Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
    2 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
    4 Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
    5 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico