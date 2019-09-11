Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Several people injured in explosion in Turkestan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
11 September 2019, 07:55
TURKESTAN. KAZINFORM Several people were injured as a result of an explosion at the Royal Grand Hotel in Turkestan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Chief of the Emergencies Department Nurgali Zhunussov says a three-ton gas tank truck exploded near the hotel.

The message about the fire at the hotel located on Bekzat Sattarkhanov Street was received at 06:05pm yesterday. Upon arrival at the scene, it was found out that the right side of the hotel was on fire. A gas tank truck caught fire and then exploded at the gas filling station near the hotel. 75 firefighters and 17 units of vehicles were involved in fire liquidation. No victims were reported.

Several people were taken to a hospital with skin burns.

The fire was localised at 08:00pm and extinguished at 08:15pm.


