    ‘Several’ killed in California backyard shooting

    18 November 2019, 13:38

    LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - Several people were shot dead while watching a football game at a central California home on Sunday, police said.

    Police were called to the scene after at least two people snuck into the backyard of a home in Fresno, around 200 miles (320 kilometers) north of Los Angeles, and opened fire.

    «What we found were several individuals deceased in the backyard,» said Fresno police spokesman Bill Dooley.

    Local media outlets reported that four people were killed. Police have not released a death toll but said nine people had been shot in the attack.

    Dooley said police were looking for surveillance footage and witnesses to track the suspects.

    Source: Arab News

