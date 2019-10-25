Several documents signed during Lukashenko’s visit to Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Several documents have been signed as part of the official visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and members of the Belarusian Government to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a Joint Statement.

Ministers of internal affairs of Kazakhstan and Belarus – Yerlan Turgumbayev and Yuri Karayev signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Migration.

Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov and Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Ivan Noskevich signed the Agreement on Cooperation.

Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Karim Massimov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei signed the Agreement on Cooperation and Interaction.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei signed the Cooperation Plan between the two countries’ MFAs.

Minister of Justice of Kazakshtan Marat Beketayev and Chairman of the State Committee on Property of Belarus Andrei Gaev signed the Agreement on State Registration of Immovable Property.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev and Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov signed the Agreement on Cooperation in Exchange of Earth Remote Sensing Data.