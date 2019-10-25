Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Several documents signed during Lukashenko’s visit to Nur-Sultan

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
25 October 2019, 15:28
Several documents signed during Lukashenko’s visit to Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Several documents have been signed as part of the official visit of Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko and members of the Belarusian Government to Kazakhstan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Aleksandr Lukashenko signed a Joint Statement.

Ministers of internal affairs of Kazakhstan and Belarus – Yerlan Turgumbayev and Yuri Karayev signed an Intergovernmental Agreement on Cooperation in Migration.

Prosecutor General of Kazakhstan Gizat Nurdauletov and Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Belarus Ivan Noskevich signed the Agreement on Cooperation.

Chairman of the Kazakh National Security Committee Karim Massimov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei signed the Agreement on Cooperation and Interaction.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tleuberdi and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Belarus Vladimir Makei signed the Cooperation Plan between the two countries’ MFAs.

Minister of Justice of Kazakshtan Marat Beketayev and Chairman of the State Committee on Property of Belarus Andrei Gaev signed the Agreement on State Registration of Immovable Property.

Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry of Kazakhstan Askar Zhumagaliyev and Chairman of the Presidium of the National Academy of Sciences of Belarus Vladimir Gusakov signed the Agreement on Cooperation in Exchange of Earth Remote Sensing Data.

photo

photo

Kazakhstan and Belarus   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
British ‘Spider-man’ under custody after reaching 72nd floor of Lotte World Tower with bare hands in Seoul
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Armenia’s President signs Condolence Book at Kazakh Embassy following Abai rgn wildfires
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Occasional rains in store for Kazakhstan June 13
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year
Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year