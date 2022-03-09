Several districts of Almaty region hit 100% first COVID-19 dose vaccination coverage

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM – Vaccination with the first COVID-19 dose has been completed in Balkhashsk, Aksu, Karasai districts, and cities of Tekeli, Kapshagai of Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Almaty region's health office, as of March 9, in total, 1,006,512 people or 83.9% of the eligible population have received the first dose of coronavirus vaccines in the region. The second dose has been administered to a total of 910,610 people or 75.9%.

The first shot of Pfizer vaccine has been given to 115,031 people, including 95,062 teens, 15,759 nursing women, and 4,165 expectant women. The second shot of the vaccine has been received by 80,555 people, of whom 66,409 are teens, 11,096 are nursing mothers, and 3,050 pregnant women.

In total, 233,187 people have been administered COVID-19 booster shots, of whom 222,757 received Sinopharm and QazVac and 10,430 Pfizer vaccines.



