Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Almaty

    Several banks damaged in vandalism in cities of Kazakhstan

    6 January 2022, 14:08

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Several branches of Kazakhstani second-tier banks became the target of vandalism amid the unrest in the cities of the country, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to 24kz, three branches of Kaspi bank in Almaty city and one branch of the bank in Taraz city were targeted by looters.

    It bears to remind that the state of emergency was imposed across Kazakhstan Thursday morning.

    Earlier it was reported that the second-tier banks and the Kazakhstan Stock Exchange had temporarily suspended their operations.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Banks Kazakhstan 2022 state of emergency
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 12. Today's Birthdays
    Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
    Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region