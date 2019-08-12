Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Several agreements signed within Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan

    12 August 2019, 17:00

    ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM A ceremony of signing documents, consolidating the agreements reached during the meetings held on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum was held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports.

    In general, 57 international documents, which relate to the cooperation in such spheres as IT, investment cooperation, trade, economic and financial sphere, diplomacy, transport, electric power industry, light industry, agriculture and water management and sports were adopted at various levels.

    Then the certificates were delivered. The Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry was awarded for hosting the Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition and the first international car exhibition in Turkmenistan.

    This certificate was presented by Sergei Gorsky, Deputy Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt company, which is the world's biggest trade fair organizers.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Caspian countries Turkmenistan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    2 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    3 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    4 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
    5 Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva