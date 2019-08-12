Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Several agreements signed within Caspian Economic Forum in Turkmenistan

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 August 2019, 17:00
ASHGABAT. KAZINFORM A ceremony of signing documents, consolidating the agreements reached during the meetings held on the sidelines of the Caspian Economic Forum was held in Turkmenistan’s Avaza tourist zone, Trend reports.

In general, 57 international documents, which relate to the cooperation in such spheres as IT, investment cooperation, trade, economic and financial sphere, diplomacy, transport, electric power industry, light industry, agriculture and water management and sports were adopted at various levels.

Then the certificates were delivered. The Turkmen Chamber of Commerce and Industry was awarded for hosting the Caspian Innovative Technologies Exhibition and the first international car exhibition in Turkmenistan.

This certificate was presented by Sergei Gorsky, Deputy Managing Director of Messe Frankfurt company, which is the world's biggest trade fair organizers.

Caspian countries    Turkmenistan   
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
Tokayev decrees to relieve Yury Ilyin of Emergencies Minister post
Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
