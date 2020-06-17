Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  East Kazakhstan region

Seven people hurt in storm wind in Ayagoz

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
17 June 2020, 10:19
Seven people hurt in storm wind in Ayagoz

AYAGOZ. KAZINFORM – Seven people were badly injured in incidents related to the storm in Ayagoz, East Kazakhstan region, Kazinform correspondent reports referring to the press service of the regional Emergency Situations Department.

The department said that a strong wind, gusting to 28 m/s, partially destroyed roofs of 91 residential buildings, 4 schools, 1 kindergarten and a central district hospital.

Fallen trees cut off power lines. Thus, 9,138 customers were left without electricity.

Seven people were badly injured in incidents related to the storm.

As Kazinform previously reported, strong wind hit the Ayagoz city on June 16.


East Kazakhstan region    Incidents   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final