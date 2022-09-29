Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Seven patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Ministry of Healthcare
29 September 2022, 09:02

Seven patients with COVID-19 critically ill – Ministry of Healthcare

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1,366 people are getting treatment for the coronavirus infection in Kazakhstan today. Of them, 131 are in hospitals, and 1,235 patients are at home care, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Healthcare.

The condition of seven patients is estimated as serious, six patients are critically ill, and two more are on life support.


