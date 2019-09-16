Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Seven killed in road accident in Almaty region

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
16 September 2019, 18:25
TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Seven people were killed in a collision of two Audi-100 cars in Almaty region, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Local police department has launched an investigation over the tragic incident.

The accident occurred on the night of September 15 to 16 in Yeskeldi municipality, on the 26km of Almaty-Tekeli highway. Six people died on the spot, three more were hospitalized.

«Despite the doctors’ efforts, one of the injured persons died in the hospital,» the press service of the regional police department says.


Almaty region   Road accidents  
