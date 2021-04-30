Seven CSTO exercises scheduled for 2021

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM There are plans to arrange seven exercises within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2021.

Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas made the statement after a session of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on 29 April, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

Joint exercises represent one of the main forms for training forces and assets of the collective security system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the official said. Seven exercises are supposed to take place this year. Those are Grom 2021 [Thunder] in Armenia, Rubezh 2021 [Border] in Kyrgyzstan, Nerushimoye Bratstvo 2021 [Indestructible Brotherhood] in Russia, Vzaimodeistviye 2021 [Interaction], Eshelon 2021 [Echelon], Poisk 2021 [Search], and Kobalt 2021 [Cobalt] in Tajikistan, BelTA reports.

The official also mentioned that the Collective Security Treaty Organization pays close attention to the development of the peacemaking forces and their training for participation in peacekeeping operations, including those under the aegis of the United Nations Organization.



