Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Parties and Organizations

    Seven CSTO exercises scheduled for 2021

    30 April 2021, 13:17

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM There are plans to arrange seven exercises within the framework of the Collective Security Treaty Organization in 2021.

    Secretary General of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Stanislav Zas made the statement after a session of the CSTO Committee of Secretaries of Security Councils in Dushanbe, Tajikistan on 29 April, BelTA learned from CSTO Press Secretary Vladimir Zainetdinov.

    Joint exercises represent one of the main forms for training forces and assets of the collective security system of the Collective Security Treaty Organization, the official said. Seven exercises are supposed to take place this year. Those are Grom 2021 [Thunder] in Armenia, Rubezh 2021 [Border] in Kyrgyzstan, Nerushimoye Bratstvo 2021 [Indestructible Brotherhood] in Russia, Vzaimodeistviye 2021 [Interaction], Eshelon 2021 [Echelon], Poisk 2021 [Search], and Kobalt 2021 [Cobalt] in Tajikistan, BelTA reports.

    The official also mentioned that the Collective Security Treaty Organization pays close attention to the development of the peacemaking forces and their training for participation in peacekeeping operations, including those under the aegis of the United Nations Organization.


    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Army CSTO
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
    5 President Tokayev arrives in Abai region