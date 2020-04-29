Go to the main site
    Seven children dropped out of windows in April

    29 April 2020, 11:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – In April Kazakhstan registered 7 cases of children falling out of apartment windows, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the Emergency Committee under the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

    Seven children aged 2-8 were injured in falls from balconies and windows within one month period. The accidents occurred in Karaganda (3), Pavlodar (1), Zhambyl (1) regions and the city of Nur-Sultan (2).

    Since the beginning of the year, 13 cases of children falling out of windows and balconies of apartment buildings have been registered in Kazakhstan.

    Police officers and doctors recommend installing window locks, stops and guards to prevent children falling out of windows and balconies. People usually install window screens, although easily removable to allow for escape during residential fires, designed to keep insects out of the house and do not provide a barrier to falls.

    Pediatricians recommend parents to superve small children at all times, especially if windows are open, discourage or prohibit children from playing on fire escapes, roofs, and balconies.

    Alzhanova Raushan

    Incidents Kazakhstan
