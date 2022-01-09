Seven arms shops seized amid mass riots in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM – Rioters seized seven arms shops amid the mass riots in Almaty city, acting Minister of Interior Yerlan Turgumbayev said Sunday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Acting Minister Turgumbayev revealed that groups of rioters attacked law enforcers patrolling the streets of the city and seized seven arms shops.

According to him, the attackers also seized public transport and public utility vehicles to ram into the law enforcers patrols. They also used Molotoff cocktails against patrols and opened fire.

The attackers set firefighting vehicles on fire and blocked ambulances as well as attempted to storm the building of the Almaty city administration and a number of TV channels.



