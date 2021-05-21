Go to the main site
    Session of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council kicks off

    21 May 2021, 14:24

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The session of the Heads of State of the Supreme Eurasian Economic Council under the chairmanship of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started its work via a videoconferencing, Kazinform reports.

    The session is expected to focus on the results of the work done, realization of basic direction of the international activities in 2020, etc. Besides, all the members of the Council are to debate the key points of the macroeconomic policy of the member states for 20211-2022, cooperation in drug and pharmaceutical substances production, etc. A number of decisions will be made following the sitting.


    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

