    Session of Secretariat of Congress of World Religions Leaders kicks off in Nur-Sultan

    6 October 2021, 10:16

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The session of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions has started in the Kazakh capital, Nur-Sultan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is the working body of the Congress. Participants of the first Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions held on September 23-24, 2003 made the decision to create the Secretariat.

    The Secretariat ensures the smooth running of the Congress’ activity in between its sessions. Senate Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament heads the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

    Members of the Secretariat are representatives of leaders of world religions taking part in the Congress. Among them there are representatives of Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Buddhism, Taoism, Shintoism, Hinduism and international organizations.

    The Secretariat holds its sessions annually to discuss implementation of the decisions made at the session of the Congress, preparations for the sessions of the Congress, agenda of the upcoming sessions of the Congress and more.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

