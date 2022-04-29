Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Session of People’s Assembly chaired by Head of State kicks off

Kudrenok Tatyana
29 April 2022, 11:14
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A session of the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan chaired by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started in the Kazakh capital, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Participants of the session will focus on the theme ‘Unity of the People is the Foundation of New Kazakhstan». They will also discuss the issues regarding activity of the People’s Assembly.

The session of the People’s Assembly will consist of two parts. On Day 1 participants will split into three sections.

The themes of three sessions are as follows: «The Future of the Nation: Construction and Modernization of the People’s Assembly», «Unity of the People, role of education, culture of institutes, civil society and mass media» and «Youth session of the People’s Assembly».

On Thursday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the election of the Majilis deputy chosen by the People’s Assembly. Zakirzhan Kuziyev was voted to become the Majilis deputy representing the People’s Assembly at the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


