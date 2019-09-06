Go to the main site
    Session of National Public Confidence Council chaired by President Tokayev kicks off

    6 September 2019, 10:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first session of the National Public Confidence Council under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

    The session will focus on the most topical strategic problems with due consideration to the opinion of the public and civil society, discuss constructive dialogue mechanisms between the public, political parties, non-governmental sector and government bodies.

    The National Public Confidence Council consists of the Chairman of the National Council, his deputy, members and a secretary. It is chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    The organizational meeting on the preparations for the first session of the National Public Confidence Council chaired by Head of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbayev was held in the Kazakh capital on August 28.

    Earlier it was reported that the Head of State decreed to approve the regulations and the composition of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President on July 17. The Kazakh President will chair the Council.

    The Council will feature eminent public figures, MPs, economic and political analysts.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council at his inauguration ceremony held on June 12, 2019.



    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    President of Kazakhstan Events Kazakhstan National Public Confidence Council Nur-Sultan
