Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Session of National Public Confidence Council chaired by President Tokayev kicks off

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
6 September 2019, 10:54
Session of National Public Confidence Council chaired by President Tokayev kicks off

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The first session of the National Public Confidence Council under the chairmanship of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has started in Nur-Sultan, Kazinform reports.

The session will focus on the most topical strategic problems with due consideration to the opinion of the public and civil society, discuss constructive dialogue mechanisms between the public, political parties, non-governmental sector and government bodies.

The National Public Confidence Council consists of the Chairman of the National Council, his deputy, members and a secretary. It is chaired by the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The organizational meeting on the preparations for the first session of the National Public Confidence Council chaired by Head of the Presidential Administration Krymbek Kusherbayev was held in the Kazakh capital on August 28.

Earlier it was reported that the Head of State decreed to approve the regulations and the composition of the National Public Confidence Council under the Kazakh President on July 17. The Kazakh President will chair the Council.

The Council will feature eminent public figures, MPs, economic and political analysts.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev announced the establishment of the National Public Confidence Council at his inauguration ceremony held on June 12, 2019.


President of Kazakhstan    Events   Kazakhstan   National Public Confidence Council   Nur-Sultan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Kazakhstan’s Bibisara Sharipova appears in campaign for Scarlett Johansson’s brand
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Canadian think tanks interested in establishing cooperation with Kazakh research institutes
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Almost 250,000 kids in Kazakhstan to start school this year
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region
Bereaved families get keys to apartments in Abai region