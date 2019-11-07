Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      President

    Session of Kazakh-Russian Forum of Interregional Cooperation to be aired live

    7 November 2019, 19:59

    OMSK. KAZINFORM – Khabar 24 TV channel will air live the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali announced via Facebook, Kazinform reports.

    According to his Facebook post, the live broadcast of the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia will start at 7:45 pm.

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin are expected to address the forum.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Russia President of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    2 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
    3 Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
    4 Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
    5 Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024