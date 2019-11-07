Session of Kazakh-Russian Forum of Interregional Cooperation to be aired live

OMSK. KAZINFORM – Khabar 24 TV channel will air live the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali announced via Facebook, Kazinform reports.

According to his Facebook post, the live broadcast of the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia will start at 7:45 pm.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin are expected to address the forum.