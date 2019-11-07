Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Session of Kazakh-Russian Forum of Interregional Cooperation to be aired live

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
7 November 2019, 19:59
Session of Kazakh-Russian Forum of Interregional Cooperation to be aired live

OMSK. KAZINFORM – Khabar 24 TV channel will air live the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia, Press Secretary of the Kazakh President Berik Uali announced via Facebook, Kazinform reports.

According to his Facebook post, the live broadcast of the plenary session of the XVI Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia will start at 7:45 pm.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and his Russian counterpart President Vladimir Putin are expected to address the forum.

Kazakhstan and Russia   President of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakhstan tops Asian Road Cycling Championships standings
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakh man detained in Thailand – Kazakh MFA
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Kazakhstan to produce home-made foot-and-mouth vaccine from 2024
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Body of missing forester found in Abai region
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August