Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Eurasian Economic Union

    Session of Eurasian Intergovernmental Council kicks off in Almaty

    31 January 2020, 16:19

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM – A session of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council has officially kicked off in Almaty. It has brought together heads of government of the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform reports.

    Participating in the session are heads of government of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, the Russian Federation, Moldova (as an observer country) and the Chairman of the Board of Collegium of the Eurasian Economic Commission.

    The EIC session is set to be held in the narrow and extended format. Its participants will focus on 12 issues related to trade and economic cooperation, expansion of mutual trade between member states, elimination of barriers in the inner market and more.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Almaty Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published