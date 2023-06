Session of CSTO Collective Security Council kicks off in Dushanbe

DUSHANBE. KAZINFORM – The session of the CSTO Collective Security Council has started in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, Kazinform reports.

Press Secretary of the Head of State Berik Uali shared the video in which five Presidents of the CSTO member states can been seen posing for photos ahead of the session.