Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Session of Council of Eurasian Economic Commission postponed to 5 April

    1 April 2021, 11:13

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) with the participation of deputy prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states was postponed to 5 April.

    Information about it was posted by Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Iya Malkina on her Facebook account, BelTA informs.

    «The EEC Council, which was scheduled for 1 April, has been postponed to 5 April. Not all members of the Council will be able to attend,» Iya Malkina wrote, BelTA reports.

    She recalled that in accordance with the EAEU Treaty any document of the EEC Council should be adopted by consensus. «Even if just one member state is missing, the meeting will not be considered duly convened. At the same time, the EEC Council follows the one person, one vote principle. I believe this is a significant difference between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union,» she said.

    As previously reported, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission was supposed to discuss an action plan to implement strategic guidelines of promoting the Eurasian economic integration till 2025. The agenda features 29 issues, including technical regulation, customs and tariff regulation. There were also plans to discuss and approve the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which is due to take place in Kazan, Russia on 29-30 April.

    Author:

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Eurasian Economic Union
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Agreement reached to set up Eurasian Alliance of Mountain Resorts
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Popular
    1 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    2 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published