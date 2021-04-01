Session of Council of Eurasian Economic Commission postponed to 5 April

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM The session of the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) with the participation of deputy prime ministers of the Eurasian Economic Union member states was postponed to 5 April.

Information about it was posted by Aide to the Chairman of the Board of the Eurasian Economic Commission Iya Malkina on her Facebook account, BelTA informs.

«The EEC Council, which was scheduled for 1 April, has been postponed to 5 April. Not all members of the Council will be able to attend,» Iya Malkina wrote, BelTA reports.

She recalled that in accordance with the EAEU Treaty any document of the EEC Council should be adopted by consensus. «Even if just one member state is missing, the meeting will not be considered duly convened. At the same time, the EEC Council follows the one person, one vote principle. I believe this is a significant difference between the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union,» she said.

As previously reported, the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission was supposed to discuss an action plan to implement strategic guidelines of promoting the Eurasian economic integration till 2025. The agenda features 29 issues, including technical regulation, customs and tariff regulation. There were also plans to discuss and approve the agenda of the meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council, which is due to take place in Kazan, Russia on 29-30 April.