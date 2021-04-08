Session of CIS Interparliamentary Assembly scheduled for Apr 15-16

MINSK. KAZINFORM – A spring session of the Interparliamentary Assembly of the Commonwealth of Independent States will take place on 15-16 April, the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly press service told BelTA.

A videoconference session of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly will take place in Tauride Palace, St Petersburg on 15 April. Heads of the parliamentary delegations to the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, experts, and representatives of the secretariat of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly will take part in it. The session will be chaired by Chairwoman of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly, Chairwoman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia Valentina Matviyenko.

Sergei Lebedev, Chairman of the CIS Executive Committee, CIS Executive Secretary, will present a report on decisions made by the CIS Heads of Government Council on 6 November 2020 and the CIS Heads of State Council on 18 December 2020. Participants of the session will discuss results of observation of the election campaigns that took place on 10 January 2021: an early election of the president of Kyrgyzstan, a referendum to determine Kyrgyzstan's form of government, and elections to the Kazakh parliament.

A report on the operation of the Expert Council for Economy under the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly and on tasks relating to the realization of the CIS economic development strategy in the period till 2030 will be presented by Igor Maksimtsev, chairman of the expert council, Rector of the St Petersburg State University of Economics. Members of the council will also discuss progress in preparations for the ninth Neva International Environmental Congress, which is scheduled for 27-28 May, and the third Eurasian Women's Forum, which is scheduled for 13-15 October.

The 52nd plenary session of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly will take place on 16 April. The legislative regulation of migration processes during a pandemic and the role of the CIS parliaments in the process will be the key item on the agenda. Heads of the parliaments of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly member states and heads of the relevant European organizations will make speeches during the session. Representatives of the International Organization for Migration, the World Health Organization Regional Office for Europe, the European office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, the European regional office of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) are expected to participate in the session.

The CIS MPs are expected to discuss the model Migration Code the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly has developed for the CIS member states. The MPs will also discuss model laws on children's rights to healthcare in the CIS states, on psychiatric aid and guaranteed rights of citizens in the course of getting psychiatric aid, on clinical recommendations in healthcare delivery, and on regional investment projects. Model recommendations on access to information about the legal status of citizens will be discussed as well.



