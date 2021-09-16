Go to the main site
    Serikbai Trumov sworn in as new member of Kazakh Senate

    16 September 2021, 10:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Serikbai Trumov has been sworn in as a new member of the Senate, the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, Kazinform correspodent reports.

    At the plenary session of the Senate, its Speaker Maulen Ashimbayev introduced Trumov to MPs and said he was appointed the deputy of the upper chamber by the decree of the Head of State.

    Trumov was also elected to the standing committee of the Senate for agricultural issues, natural resources management and development of rural areas.

    Serikbai Trumov is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. He started working as a builder back in 1981 and rose through the ranks to become akim (governor) of Mangistau region.

    In 2006 he was appointed the deputy akim (governor) of Mangistau region. Then, he served as the akim (mayor) of Zhanaozen town and Aktau city. He became the governor of Mangistau region in 2019 and worked there up until the recent appointment to the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Senate Parliament Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
