Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport

    22 October 2022, 13:41

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin has been elected member of the Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport Export Insurance Company, Kazinform learned from the company’s press service.

    JSC KazakhExport Export Insurance Company is a subsidiary company of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding and a subordinate organization of the Ministry of Trade and Integration. Its mission is to promote the export of non-energy goods, works and services and support domestic exporters by means of financial and insurance tools.

    Since 2016, JSC KazakhExport has assisted more than 180 exporters to the amount of 661.2bln tenge.

    Photo: mygorod.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan to host II Turkic Universiade in 2023
    Gusting wind, precipitation to hit Kazakhstan Nov 12-13
    President proposes to create Turkic States’ Green Finance Council
    Crucial to develop transport corridors among OTS countries - Tokayev
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan attends meeting of FMs of Organization of Turkic Countries
    2 Kazatomprom CEO meets with Nuclear Fuel Complex of India reps
    3 UNESCO finds that some iconic World Heritage glaciers will disappear by 2050
    4 Kazakh President arrives in Samarqand for a working visit
    5 Astana Opera: Knight-Errant Don Quixote in the Kazakh capital