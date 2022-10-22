Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
22 October 2022, 13:41

Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin has been elected member of the Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport Export Insurance Company, Kazinform learned from the company’s press service.

JSC KazakhExport Export Insurance Company is a subsidiary company of JSC Baiterek National Management Holding and a subordinate organization of the Ministry of Trade and Integration. Its mission is to promote the export of non-energy goods, works and services and support domestic exporters by means of financial and insurance tools.

Since 2016, JSC KazakhExport has assisted more than 180 exporters to the amount of 661.2bln tenge.

Photo: mygorod.kz


