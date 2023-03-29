Go to the main site
    Serik Yegizbayev to head Majilis’ Agrarian Committee

    29 March 2023, 14:17

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Deputy Serik Yegizbayev was elected as the Chair of the Agrarian Issues Committee of the Majilis, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Born in 1963 in West Kazakhstan region, Serik Yegizbayev is a graduate of the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, the Public Administration Academy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Kazakh State Law Academy.

    Throughout his professional career he held numerous posts in the administration of West Kazakhstan region. He also worked for the Ministry of Finance, the Prime Minister’s Office, and the Presidential Administration.

    He served as the Vice Minister of Agriculture, deputy akim (governor) of West Kazakhstan region and was the Vice Minister of Information and Social Development.

    Earlier it was reported that Yerlan Koshanov had been elected as the Majilis Speaker of the Kazakh Parliament.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Parliament Appointments, dismissals Majilis Kazakhstan
