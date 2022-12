Serik Shapkenov reappointed as Governor of Atyrau region

1 December 2022, 10:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM By the decree of the President of Kazakhstan, Serik Shapkenov has been re-appointed the Governor of Atyrau region, Kazinform learned from the Akorda press service. He has served at this post since April 7, 2022.

Photo: gov.kz