Serik Nakyspekov: How to understand and grow to love modern dance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Quarantine brings to light people’s new talents. Soloist of the Astana Opera Ballet Company Serik Nakyspekov appeared in an unusual for him role as the host of the opera house’s online project, «Ballet: Everything You Need to Know». In this program, an exciting journey into the world of modern choreography awaits the viewers.

Let us remind that the first episode is available for viewing on the opera house’s YouTube channel and social network accounts. It was dedicated to all the intricacies of classical ballet terminology, the Astana Opera’s official website reads.

«Preparing the programs, we understood that, in quarantine, what we are going to talk about can only be visually supported by archived performance videos. Based on this, we made a plan of what could be of interest to the public. The first program turned out to be successful, we received great reviews and, with enthusiasm, shot the second episode, dedicated to modern choreography. If the first video was easy enough to build, because classical choreography has its own canons and rules, then the second video took about three days of shooting. This topic is very extensive and our main goal was to present the material in such a way that people could understand what modern dance is. We tried to build this episode on the contrast of classical and modern choreography. In this program, we went a little deeper into history so that everyone might understand how modern dance was born,» Serik Nakyspekov said.

The timing of the episode is designed so that the audience did not feel bored, and each subsequent brief block brought new and insightful information. It is known that a discussion of the topics for the next episodes is already underway and the opera house plans to create a video on duet dance.

When asked how the ballet dancer managed to transform into a host, Serik Nakyspekov answered that it was an unusual experience.

«We speak with our audience in the language of dance, and now I had to work in an unusual for me genre as a host. Dancers are used to expressing their emotions and feelings with their bodies. I believe that oratory skills, like ballet, need to be honed for years. I have read many lectures and adapted this material for our audience. I noticed that there is a common thing in these two forms: the audience’s reaction. The only difference is that dancers hear rounds of thunderous applause when standing onstage, while online we read enthusiastic comments. Both of these inspire us and motivate us to further fruitful work. I am glad that I can help the audience get closer to the world of ballet, so I am leaving the set weary, tired, but always happy,» Serik Nakyspekov concluded.