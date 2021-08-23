Series of int’l round tables launched on eve of XIX Secretariat of Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Within the framework of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan, large-scale work on a broad informational coverage of the upcoming XIX meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue, together with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and diplomatic missions of Kazakhstan abroad, is launching a series of round tables on the topic: «Interfaith dialogue for peace and harmony», Kazinform has learnt from the Center’s press service.

The purpose of the events is to exchange expert opinions on issues of interfaith development, promote at the international level the initiatives of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan – Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev to preserve and ensure interreligious harmony, as well as popularize conceptual ideas outlined during the Congresses of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions at the global level.

In total, it is planned to hold 13 round tables (Armenia, Hungary, Germany, India, Iran, Canada, Kyrgyzstan, Malaysia, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Czech Republic and Switzerland)in August-December of this year, in which members of the Secretariat and the Congress, local religious leaders, leading experts, political and public figures, as well as progressive speakers from among the world's most authoritative research institutes, analytical think tanks, higher educational institutions, international organizations and representatives of the world's leading media are expected to participate.

On the eve of the XIX meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress, it is planned to hold five round tables in Mumbai, Islamabad, Geneva, Prague and Riyadh.

The organization of these events will attract attention of the world community, scientific research circles, the largest world and regional media to the development of the principles of spiritual diplomacy, which are effectively used in solving international issues, the Kazakh experience of interfaith dialogue, and also contributes to the conceptual promotion of the positive image of the Republic of Kazakhstan on world stage.

We kindly remind, that on October 5 of this year, a meeting of the Working Group of the Secretariat of the Congress will be held under the leadership of the Commissioner for promoting the goals and objectives of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, Chairman of the Management Board of N. Nazarbayev Center for Development of Interfaith and Intercivilization Dialogue Bulat Sarsenbayev.

On October 6, the XIX meeting of the Secretariat of the Congress will be held under the chairmanship of the Speaker of the Senate of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Head of the Secretariat of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Maulen Ashimbayev.

Additional information about round tables will be posted on the website of N.Nazarbayev Center: http://religions-congress.org/.



