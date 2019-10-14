Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Serial airport stowaway remains jailed after latest arrest

    14 October 2019, 12:43

    CHICAGO. KAZINFORM: A 67-year-old woman with a history of sneaking onto flights without a ticket will remain jailed after the latest incident in which police say she tried to get past security at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

    Marilyn Hartman was arrested Friday night and later charged with felony criminal trespass. A judge on Sunday granted her bail but ordered that she stay in custody until a related probation hearing.Hartman’s arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that’s played out for a decade at airports across the US, including last year when she was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O’Hare to London.She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and was sentenced in March to 18 months’ probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago’s two commercial airports.

    Source: Arab News

    Author:

    Raushan Alzhanova

    Incidents Courts World News
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    2 Bodies of three foresters killed in wildfires in Abai region not identified yet
    3 Maulen Ashimbayev meets General Secretary of Musllim Council of Elders Mohamed Abdelsalam
    4 Kazakhstan appoints new Minister of Emergencies
    5 All 14 foresters died in Abai region wildfires