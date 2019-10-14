Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Serial airport stowaway remains jailed after latest arrest

14 October 2019, 12:43
CHICAGO. KAZINFORM: A 67-year-old woman with a history of sneaking onto flights without a ticket will remain jailed after the latest incident in which police say she tried to get past security at O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

Marilyn Hartman was arrested Friday night and later charged with felony criminal trespass. A judge on Sunday granted her bail but ordered that she stay in custody until a related probation hearing.Hartman’s arrest marks the latest chapter in a story that’s played out for a decade at airports across the US, including last year when she was arrested after sneaking on a flight from O’Hare to London.She ultimately pleaded guilty to criminal trespassing and was sentenced in March to 18 months’ probation after agreeing to stay away from Chicago’s two commercial airports.

Source: Arab News

