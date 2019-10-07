Go to the main site
    Sergey Lavrov to visit Kazakhstan

    7 October 2019, 15:55

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov will pay an official visit to Kazakhstan on October 8-9, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    «The Russian FM is expected to meet with President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Foreign Affairs Minister Mukhtar Tleuberdi. The sides will discuss the key issues of the Kazakh-Russian cooperation within such regional integration organizations as the UN, CIS, EAEU, CICA and the SCO. Besides, the meetings will focus on the acute issues of international agenda, including ensuring global and regional security, modern challenges and threats,» Official Spokesperson of the Kazakh MFA Aibek Smadyarov said at a briefing.

    The sides will also discuss the preparations for the bilateral and multilateral events at the highest and high levels. Thus, the 16th Forum of Interregional Cooperation of Kazakhstan and Russia will be held in Omsk as well as a meeting of the CSTO Collective Security Council will take place in Bishkek by the end of the year.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Russia
