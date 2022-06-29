Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Serena Williams exits 2022 Wimbledon after losing in 1st round

    29 June 2022, 19:17

    ANKARA. KAZINFORM - US tennis veteran Serena Williams made an early exit from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as the 23-time Grand Slam winner suffered a shock loss to France's Harmony Tan late Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

    Ranked 115th in the world, Tan, 24, won against 40-year-old Williams with sets of 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a first-round match.

    Tan will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the women's second round.

    Williams previously sealed the Wimbledon title in women's singles seven times, the last in 2016.

    She suffered a leg injury in the 2021 Wimbledon which forced her to retire from the championships.

    Williams returned to Wimbledon after a one-year absence due to the injury.

    In the men's competition, Spanish star Rafael Nadal eliminated his Argentine opponent Francisco Cerundolo with sets of 6-4, 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4 to proceed to the second round.

    Nadal, the world’s No. 2-ranked player, will play against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.

    The 2022 Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, started Monday and will run through July 10.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport World News Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Lomakin of Kazakhstan reaches quarterfinal of ITF singles tournament in Iran
    Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan fails at Rosmalen Grass Court Championships
    Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
    2 Wildfire contained in Abai region
    3 A quarter of Italians at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    4 2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
    5 Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana