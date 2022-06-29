Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Serena Williams exits 2022 Wimbledon after losing in 1st round

Adlet Seilkhanov
29 June 2022, 19:17
ANKARA. KAZINFORM - US tennis veteran Serena Williams made an early exit from the 2022 Wimbledon Championships as the 23-time Grand Slam winner suffered a shock loss to France's Harmony Tan late Tuesday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ranked 115th in the world, Tan, 24, won against 40-year-old Williams with sets of 7-5, 1-6, 7-6 (10-7) in a first-round match.

Tan will face Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo in the women's second round.

Williams previously sealed the Wimbledon title in women's singles seven times, the last in 2016.

She suffered a leg injury in the 2021 Wimbledon which forced her to retire from the championships.

Williams returned to Wimbledon after a one-year absence due to the injury.

In the men's competition, Spanish star Rafael Nadal eliminated his Argentine opponent Francisco Cerundolo with sets of 6-4, 6-3, 3-6 and 6-4 to proceed to the second round.

Nadal, the world’s No. 2-ranked player, will play against Lithuania's Ricardas Berankis.

The 2022 Wimbledon, the third Grand Slam of the year, started Monday and will run through July 10.


